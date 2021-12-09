How to design a kitchen in your new home: 5 key choices that will make or break the look

(Good Things Utah) – As a community sales manager, Jara Hatfield works with people every day looking for new homes. Jara knows what tops homebuyers lists (design, location, price, amenities). Fieldstone Homes came on the show today to share it with us.

When living in a home, the kitchen tops the list of wants and needs. While there are so many details in a new kitchen, one key decision that affects everything in the room would be cabinets. Yes, cabinets are the rage right now!

I love working with new home buyers as they each have a unique style and we help them bring their vision to life. Homebuyers do focus a lot on the kitchen when building including spending more money in this area. That’s for good reason since that is where so much time is spent hanging out, cooking, and entertaining. So many memories are made here. More options go into that space for a great reason. It’s the heart of the home. Jara Hatfield, Fieldstone Homes

When selecting cabinets for your kitchen or bathroom, the colors and design will make all the difference. Fieldstone Homes share several key items to review before making your choices. Here’s what you need to review:

1. Color Palette

Warm colors with natural tones are big right now. This ties into the transitional or Scandinavian look.

Mixed colors are also frequently used for a bold look

All white or white uppers with dark lower cabinets is popular

Try an accent color like Blue, gray or stain with white cabinets in the rest of the kitchen.

2. Door Styles

The door design impacts the overall look.

Fieldstone Homes now has flat cabinets

3. Trending Options

Large 8’x4’ Island w/ Decorative Legs (this island is huge! And fabulous) We have options to upgrade the island in most plans so add it to your list!!!

4. Add Glass

Adding glass to the upper cabinets or door brightens the space with a more custom look

5. Think Bold

Add a splash of color in the island

Add glass to the top of the upper cabinets

All warm stained cabinets are coming back in

Dark painted cabinets are big for a dramatic design

All white cabinets are still hot for a modern farmhouse look

Flat panel cabinets are NEW at Fieldstone Homes for transitional designs

Increase your volume in the room by adding 42” Uppers

This little trick makes the kitchen appear larger because it’s a floor to ceiling accent.

