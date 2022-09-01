(Good Things Utah) There’s nothing quite like the experience of building your perfect space from the ground up. And few builders in Utah let you do this like Fieldstone Homes.

Dedicated to giving each customer the home they’ve always dreamt of, Fieldstone has spent decades working hand-in-hand with clients to make that dream a reality. Its option to customize is what inspired the brand to establish its newly-renovated Design Studio in Draper.

At the Design Studio, clients who are constructing with Fieldstone get to choose all the products that go into each space of their home. A team of professional designers is ready and waiting to assist them as they explore the many signature choices on display in the Design Studio.

Everything from fixtures to flooring can be found here in an incredible assortment of colors and materials. Only the latest and greatest products are featured on the floor, ensuring that whatever clients choose, the result will be timeless and fitting of future trends.

According to Jordan Law with Fieldstone Homes: “We have a wide range of levels, pricing, and products so it truly fits with any budget… It is hard for people to visualize sometimes and that’s what us designers help buyers with… We help them really hone in on their specific design style.”

There’s a world of possibilities open to those building a Fieldstone floor plan. With a collection of 12 communities to settle into, the home’s look and location are guaranteed to be just right.

To learn more, go online to FieldstoneHomes.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content