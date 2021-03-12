How to correctly style a rug for any room

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Stephanie from Gatehouse No.1 has been talking and sharing rugs in their Instagram feed a lot recently and has had a lot of questions about how to select a rug style, how to know what size, and how to manage all areas. So, she set out to answer all these questions.

Place rugs underneath your main focal point- the desk, a pair of chairs, or a sofa. Stephanie also says to select rugs as large as you can in the room to go underneath most or all legs of the room and furniture.

Gatehouse No.1’s Spring Furniture Sale starts today. They have furniture and rugs, including special orders all on sale. Be sure to shop their new online store with curated home essentials for spring styling at Gatehouse No.1.

Find out more by visiting Gatehouse No.1 and check out their Instagram.

This story contains sponsored content.