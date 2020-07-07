How to clean carpet without soap or detergent

The General Manager of Zerorez Salt Lake City joined us in the ABC4 backyard with a demonstration of their patented powered water cleaning system! Zerorez is known for being the only no residue carpet cleaning company. The more time spent with Jake, the more we learned about important it really is to have no residue left behind and how their patented cleaning system does the job better than soaps and detergents.

Zerorez developed their very own cleaning process. Remember it’s patented, so even if some other cleaner tells you they clean the same as Zerorez, it’s not true. Your carpets are the largest filter in your home. Everything that’s floating around in your home, it eventually settles down inside your carpets. This creates a breeding ground for mites, bacteria and even mold. With your carpet, you can’t just throw it out. So that’s why you need to call Zerorez to clean it.

Zerorez is offering a special offer today.

For more information visit their website at Zerorez Salt Lake City.

