SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After much anticipation and daydreaming, you’ve finally said “yes” to the person you’ll very soon be saying “I do” to in front of all your closest friends and family. This moment is not to be taken lightly, as there is much to do before the big day happens. Luckily for you, the Original Bridal Showcase is there as the state’s largest and longest-running Bridal Show to help inspire as you plan and prepare.

Held from January 6th to 7th and February 3rd to 4th at the Mountain America Expo Center, this year’s shows will highlight all the latest in bridal gowns, tuxedos, caterers, invitations, hotels, florists, photographers, music, and much more.

We were joined in the Good Things Utah studio by Carol Diamse of Mary’s Bridal Boutique to explore the wonderful dresses they’ll be featuring in these upcoming shows and, with some help from her models, share what options are out there for brides this season.

Mary’s Bridal will be giving away a wedding dress to the winner of the Saturday grand prize after the 2 PM fashion show.

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to slcbridalshowcase.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content