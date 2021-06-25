How to choose the best tummy tuck surgeon

What is a tummy tuck?

A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is a cosmetic surgical procedure that will tighten the muscles of your abdominal wall and remove excess fat and skin from your middle and lower abdomen. This will give your tummy a flatter, firmer appearance.

How do you choose the best tummy tuck surgeon?

The University of Utah Health has plastic surgeons that will give you quality results and care throughout your procedure and tummy tuck recovery. Board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery with a high level of training and clinical expertise. They even have top-of-the-line anesthesiologists, facilities, and equipment.

What is the difference between a mini tummy tuck vs. a full tummy tuck?

Mini tummy tucks and full tummy tucks both remove excess skin and fat while also tightening your abdominal muscles to give you a smoother, flatter look. The main differences between them are the:

Areas of your abdomen that they can improve

Size of your incision/scar

The extent of your tummy tuck recovery.

Mini Tummy Tuck

They will make a shorter horizontal incision just above your pubic mound (skin area over your pubic bone) and tighten the skin below your belly button (or navel). The procedure for a mini tummy tuck is usually less extensive and has a quicker recovery.

Full Tummy Tuck

The procedure for a full tummy tuck is more extensive and takes longer to recover from. They will improve the full length of your abdominal wall — above and below your belly button. They use a long horizontal or U-shaped incision above your pubic mound. The incision may stretch from hip bone to hip bone, depending on the amount of excess skin you have. They will also make an incision around your belly button and fit your belly button into a new opening in your skin.

What to expect after a tummy tuck?

