How to break through your creative block with ceramics and pottery

Have an artistic itch that needs scratching? Kreative Kiln in Pleasant Grove is your destination for some much-needed creative expression. Plan a date, bring a group of friends for a pottery-making competition, or come conquer the wheel with help from your family. It’s an ideal date night for couples and something that is sure to be memorable. But, whoever you bring, you’ll be able to develop confidence in the process of creating basic pottery pieces such as plates and bowls, and as you progress – vases and mugs.

They make it simple for absolutely anyone to crank out quality pottery and take it home to enjoy. Their motto says it all, “You make it, we glaze it, you take it home and use it.” They offer plenty of pottery indulging options including beginner to advanced classes, open studio time if you just want to go for it, and they even provide rentals. Kreative Kiln is the ideal place to get hands-on and dirty with any clay creation. No prior experience is necessary and you won’t feel intimidated as friendly instructors are there to help you every step of the way.

Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, or just out on a regular old date, Kreative Kiln is a great night out! Do something different this year and join Kreative Kiln for an evening of fun, romance, and throwing on the potter’s wheel.

To learn more visit Kreative Kiln. Make sure to reserve your pottery date night soon as studio space is filling up quickly! Use discount code ‘GTU’ to get 30% OFF!

This story contains sponsored content.