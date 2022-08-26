(Good Things Utah) There’s a wide world of opportunity out there for those who’ve invested in their education. And for local students who’re interested in a career working with technology, a variety of accredited programs are open now at Dixie Technical College.

Located in the sunny landscapes of Southern Utah, the campus at Dixie Tech makes careers possible through hands-on training for some of the nation’s most in-demand skills. This training is outlined by short-term industry classes — each built to provide students with the knowledge and experience needed to lead a successful career. Over 95% of its graduates are employed in their field of study.

Dixie Tech teaches only the practical skills to enter the workforce, for a more streamlined and affordable way to complete higher education, with the average cost of a program at roughly $3000. Some of the career-focused curriculums at Dixie Tech cover areas like Computer, Construction, Healthcare, and Transportation Technologies.

One of the most acclaimed programs in the collection at Dixie Technical College is Biotechnology — giving students the applied training necessary to quickly enter a role as a lab technician. Each of the classes is designed to teach laboratory skills and procedures, including knowledge needed to pass the Biotechnician Assistant Credentialing Exam (BACE).

“All of our programs are very industry-driven,” says Jordan Rushton, Interim President at Dixie Tech. “If we offer it here, we know that there’s a need in the industry we’re trying to fill… In under a year, students can come to spend that time with us, be very prepared to go out to work, and have a well-paying job at the end of it…”

To learn more and browse programs, go online to DixieTech.edu or visit the campus at 610 S Tech Ridge Dr. in St. George.

**This segment contains sponsored content