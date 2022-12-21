SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Injuries are all too common this time of year. Travis Ferran from Massage LuXe along with Tawny De Dios and Ryleigh joined us in the studio with tips to avoid aches, pains, and injuries during the holiday season.

Massage LuXe is located in South Jordan having just recently opened in June, just off 114th S. and Redwood Road. With 75 locations across the United States, this is the first in Utah. They focus on massages, facials, and waxing. So, if you need a last-minute gift to give, Massage LuXe has it all in terms of self-care.

In the studio, Massage LuXe has provided a couple of scenarios in which your health can be improved. If you were out shopping, think about not carrying a large purse when you are out and about. Instead, you could carry a cross-body, chest bag, or fanny pack that contains your essentials and distributes the weight across your body. Your shoulders will thank you!

Now, when it comes to shopping bags, Massage LuXe knows that sometimes those can get rather heavy or even just possessing multiple shopping bags. One might think that throwing all those bags on one arm to carry might make sense, however, what is actually happening is creating posture imbalance and what Massage Luxe calls “Santa Spine.” To fix this issue, Massage LuXe encourages evening out the weight throughout both arms.

Putting up decorations on the tree is a huge part of the holidays just as much as taking them down. One of the most essential parts is safety with the ladder. When stepping up, your ladder should be on a flat surface clear of debris and close enough to the tree so you’re not reaching, preventing strain on your spine and improving your posture.

In addition to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Massage LuXe wants you to stretch. Yes, stretch! One way you can avoid any unnecessary injuries and strains is by giving your body the appropriate warm-up. Massage LuXe recommends adding stretches into your everyday life, especially during this season. Every morning or before any strenuous activity, take a few moments to stretch and warm things up to improve flexibility, range of motion, and overall health of your muscles.

The holidays have not come to an end just yet, so practice safe stretches to avoid holiday-related injuries and visit Massage LuXe for any last-minute gift ideas such as gift certificates. Massage LuXe can be found at www.massageluxe.com.

