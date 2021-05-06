How to attract butterflies to your garden this summer

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

To attract butterflies to your garden, you’ll need nectar plants, which provide a reliable food source. But, if you really want to attract large butterfly populations, you also need host plants where they can lay their eggs.

When choosing your butterfly garden plants, choose flowers in a range of vibrant colors. Short, flat-topped, or clustered blossoms in red, yellow, orange, pink, and purple are most attractive to adult butterflies. Roses are always a good idea too.

Roses are one of the most popular plants in the world. They symbolize love and romance, and they offer beautiful blooms, attractive foliage, and a floral fragrance. Plus they are perfect for your beautiful butterflies to hang around on.

To encourage butterflies to make a home on your property, choose outdoor plants that continuously bloom. You can also choose different varieties of seasonal flowering shrubs so that you’ll have plenty of blossoms in the spring, summer, and fall.

