Salt Lake City (Good Things Utah) — It’s time to rejuvenate! In this sponsored segment, we had Jenica Haywood with Spa Moab inside the Hoodoo Moab. If you have ever asked yourself, “how can I achieve the ultimate relaxation?”, Spa Moab has the solution for you!

Spa Moab has an incredible promotion called the “Winter Wind Down“, it’s a 50-minute luxurious massage where they use their chai-vanilla spiced warming oils as well as a bubbly, bourbon sugar foot scrub. This is sure to rejuvenate your feet and is made to get back out there to your adventures that you may be here for.

There’re also several packages you can select with Spa Moab, including one for weddings. The wedding package includes an ultimate experience where you begin with a wonderful, relaxing bath, followed by a body scrub. After, you will have a 50-minute massage as well as a 50-minute facial. All massages and facials are tailored to you, which can relieve some stress for the big day!

Relaxation can truly be the gift that keeps on giving. Spa Moab provides all types of gift cards and certificates with the option to purchase Spa Moab products delivered straight to your hotel room at Hoodoo Moab.

To book with Spa Moab, you can call the front desk at (435) 259-7726 or head over to their website. Feeling adventurous and want to see for yourself? They’re located at 111 N. 100 W., Moab, Utah 84532.

**This segment contains sponsored content