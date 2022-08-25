(Good Things Utah) According to data from SAMHSA’s National Survey on Drug Use And Health, the state of Utah ranks number one among the ten states with the highest rates of mental illness. The survey shows that nearly 30% of Utahans suffer from some form of mental illness, with runner-up states Oregon and West Virginia following, but with roughly 28%.

Studies show that depression affects approximately 1 in 4 Utah residents, and while mental health has become a bigger priority in recent years, there are still many who choose not to seek treatment for their struggles. For those who do seek treatment, it can be difficult to find medical help on short notice without a scheduled appointment.

Offering a more dependable program for improving mental health, Zion Healing Center in Salt Lake City has quickly become one of the state’s premier practices. Each of its programs is tailored to fit a patient’s individual needs and uses cutting-edge medical technology to provide the highest grade of treatment.

The treatments available to patients at Zion Healing Center include Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Neurofeedback (EEG Biofeedback), and professional support.

By utilizing modern brain-mapping tech and non-invasive therapy in tandem, its experts can help patients attain long-term reprieve from depression, anxiety, insomnia, and more.

Medications are considered a last resort at Zion Healing Center as it treats mental health and addictions in the brain at a physiological level. The non-drug solutions here require a prescription but are covered by most health insurance plans.

To learn more and apply, go online to ZionHealingSLC.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content