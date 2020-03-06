How this nonprofit supports entrepreneurs in the Hispanic and Latino community

The Suazo Business Center is a nonprofit committed to the economic development and empowerment of the Hispanic/Latino and other underserved communities. They provide training, advising, and resources to break cycles of poverty, build wealth, and self-reliance.

In 1997, Pete Suazo helped Gladys Gonzalez write a business plan and obtain a loan for her first business in the United States, the newspaper, “Mundo Hispano”. The help Gladys received inspired her to pass on that commitment and service to the entire Hispanic and Latino community. She sought a means by which to provide the same service, commitment, and expertise Pete had given her, and have an avenue to help reach other prospective small business owners.

The Pete Suazo Business Center was established in 2003 and over the past 15 years have continued to help thousands of minority and underserved entrepreneurs become successful business owners in their communities. They have several services that are designed to help each individual in different and unique ways. They offer business advising, training, lending, and resources, as well as specialized workshops and even online courses.

