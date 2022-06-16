(Good Things Utah) This weekend we celebrate Juneteenth – a holiday originating in 1865 that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.

Black Americans have continued to fight for equality in the 150 years since that day, and today we were honored to meet a group here in Utah that’s inspiring and empowering people of color all over the beehive state. We learned more about the cause from Gifty Abankwa with GK Folks Foundation and Christa Orozo from doTERRA.

Gifty Abankwa

GF Folks Foundation

Gifty was born and raised in Ghana, Africa, where respect plays a huge role in the region’s culture — arguably where she first learned the importance of this trait as a whole. After leaving Ghana, she moved to the United States to attend college in Hawaii, then moved on to Utah Valley University.

Now, she’s been part of the GF Folks Foundation for around 8 years — which has allowed her and her child to sow their family roots into the community.

GK Folks Foundation is an organization with an important mission: Providing resources related to education, mental health, and entrepreneurship for black community members in need of support. The foundation works to accomplish this mission by organizing initiatives like their popular Miss Africa Utah pageants, the Afro Utah Festival, and a variety of other educational seminars.

In recognition of the hard work and commitment that GK Folks have shown promoting the various resources available within our communities, doTERRA Essential Oils is highlighting the cause as part of its year-long ‘International Women’s Day’ celebration series.

With doTERRA’s focus on empowering women to be self-sufficient and successful, they’re sharing the mission with the world and also supporting the upcoming Afro Utah Festival on September 24th, 2022 — where visitors can listen and learn from the state’s most inspiring community leaders.

As a result of her commitment, diligence, and hard work — doTERRA was proud to introduce Gifty to us here on Good Things Utah. When they’re not highlighting the remarkable individuals around our state, doTERRA is known for producing and distributing the highest quality essential oils derived from natural ingredients found around the world.

