(Good Things Utah) Dressing for success doesn’t always mean being uncomfortable. No one knows this better than &Collar — a locally founded menswear brand sparked from a disdain for wearing traditional dress shirts.

First imagined by Ben Perkins as he attended college at Utah Valley University here in Utah, the &Collar was built on a belief that men’s dress apparel should offer both a great look AND a comfortable feel throughout the day.

After its introduction into the market, &Collar has quickly grown in popularity — particularly with its signature dress shirt. Not only are they wrinkle and stain-resistant, but they’re also moisture-wicking, four-way stretchable, machine-washable, and of course, COMFORTABLE. Even better, the materials are completely sustainable — made from recycled plastics.

&Collar shirts offer these elevated dress shirts at an affordable price of just $45.

With the ever-growing demand for these dress shirts, the brand has also added a wider variety of dress wear options for customers to enjoy including blazers, pants, ties, socks, and polos.

Get 20% OFF your order with promo code: GTU

While the &Collar is the perfect choice for any dressy occasion, many customers have relied on these stain-free shirts for a worry-free wedding day.

If you’re interested in &Collar for an upcoming wedding, &Collar will be hosting a booth at the Bridal & Wedding Expo event on November 5th at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Visit them for a chance to try out the amazing collection of apparel and receive a special gift for mentioning this Good Things Utah segment.

To learn more and shop high-performance apparel, go online to AndCollar.com or follow along on social media at @AndCollar.

**This segment contains sponsored content