(Good Things Utah) One mother could no longer afford rent in Utah, so she had to pull her kids out of school and move to Wyoming… One young boy’s mother passed away a few months ago, and the grandma unexpectedly became the boy’s parent. On a fixed income, she was not ready for the expense of raising a child and is struggling to make ends meet, overwhelmed with the idea that it will take years to raise him under these financial circumstances.

For many families, in fact, for any family, all it takes is one setback, either job loss, illness, or death, and the financial toll can last for years, if not for generations.

USANA Health Sciences is a global health company that operates in 24 markets around the world. The USANA Foundation started USANA Kids Eat to help address the issue that 1 in 7 Utah kids are food insecure.

Utah kids’ hunger situation still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which has increased prices on everything.

100% of each dollar goes toward food for kids, but the dollar isn’t going as far as before. With 1 in 7 Utah children with insufficient or no food every day, we face these issues. Almost 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools don’t know where their next meal will come from.

56,000 Salt Lake Valley children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches—and 20–25% require weekend food aid.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. So far this year, they have delivered more than 395,000 meals to children in 65 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

It has several programs, with the main program as the Weekend bag program. The Weekend Program is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions. Currently, they have 65 schools on our Weekend Program, and we deliver 930 bags total to them each weekend.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, go online to UsanaKidsEat.org.

