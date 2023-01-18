SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — In our state alone there are over 600,000 individuals that are hard-of-hearing or deaf. A state-sponsored program called Relay Utah aims to improve the lives of these individuals by providing them with hearing assistive phones and more to help them to become independent again.

Jodi Goodenough from Relay Utah joined us in the studio to share the latest phone technology including the innovative real-time captioning phone called CapTel and cell phone amplifiers to give users more volume control.

Relay Utah is a free service to any hard-of-hearing or deaf Utahns who qualify. To learn more, go online to Relay.Utah.gov.

**This segment contains sponsored content