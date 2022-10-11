(Good Things Utah) Those with first-hand experience hiding their smile know all too well the effect it can have on overall self-esteem. What’s more, these individuals have to deal with the frustration of missing teeth, damaged teeth, or dentures as they must also modify their diets to accommodate them.

For sufferers residing in Utah, an improved solution to conventional permanent teeth is now available with Nuvia Dental Implant Center. While traditional procedures may take well over 10 months to receive a new smile, thousands of dollars needlessly spent, and difficult daily routines, patients with Nuvia Dental can get custom permanent teeth in just 24 hours.

Using state-of-the-art digital technology, the entire process through Nuvia will ensure a precise fit with pinpoint accuracy.

Even better, while other centers take up to 15 appointments over several months, Nuvia Dental will often take only 2 appointments. And once complete, patients can immediately adopt a soft food diet.

The Ultimate Guide To Full Mouth Dental Implants If you or a loved one is interested in dental implants, you can get a FREE copy of Nuvia’s new book “The Ultimate Guide To Dental Implants” at NuviaSmiles.com/ABC4.

Anyone who is seeking out these smile transformations is encouraged to act fast as appointments fill up fast at Nuvia Dental before the holidays. With expert help, lives will change virtually overnight.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, go online to NuviaSmiles.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content