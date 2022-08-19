(Good Things Utah) Attaining our most natural state of wellness calls for a healthier approach to daily life. Simple acts like eating right, staying active, and using the right products can make a world of difference in our overall well-being.

During her battle with cancer over 25 years ago, Melanie Skelton decided she had to make a change and turn to more naturally-derived products for her health and skin. As she gained more health knowledge, she also discovered how most topical skin care products on the market contain ingredients that are harmful to our bodies.

In her studies, Melanie earned the title of Master Herbalist after graduating from the School of Natural Healing. Taking this valuable experience, her next step was to open a health store, Melanie’s Health & Nutrition, where her Auminay Naturals skincare collection is produced.

Auminay uses only plant-based ingredients, handcrafting each product to be sold in-store and online.

Other skincare brands sell products with mineral oil — a petroleum-based ingredient with larger molecules — that will coat the skin rather than nourish it. The formulations by Auminay are made from essential oils extracted from herbs. These oils work to go deep into the skin, locking in moisture and soothing conditions like eczema and even scarring. Each lotion, serum, and balm is slowly processed for months to fully infuse the herbal oils.

To learn more and receive a FREE sample of Auminay Naturals Lavender Lotion, go online to Auminay.com.

You can visit Melanie’s Health & Nutrition at 768 N Main Street in Tooele, Utah.

If you’d like to meet Melanie in person, you’ll find her at the Elevate Your Health Festival on September 3rd in Tooele. The event will run from 9 AM to 3 PM at The Balanced Stone. For more info, click here.

**This segment contains sponsored content