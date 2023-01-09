SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — First introduced to our community nearly three years ago, Central Utah Ballet has since grown to become one of the state’s leading names for its world-class programs.

Brought to life by founder Jennie Creer-King, the academy focuses on syllabus-based classical ballet techniques and full-production performances.

Dancers here come in all age ranges and often become proficient enough to audition for competitive college dance programs, professional performing, choreographing, and even directing roles. Most of the faculty have worked together for over fifteen years, developing several generations of exceptional dancers along the way.

“We concentrate on our comprehensive ballet technique,” remarks Jennie Creer-King. “We train from three years old up through graduation — many leave on scholarship to university dance programs… We’ve trained many dancers that’ve gone on professionally.”

In collaboration with award-winning choreographer Lindsay Folkman, a new production called Signatures is set to dazzle audiences by marrying classical ballet with contemporary styles. Altogether, this combination will create an unforgettable performance hosted at Covey Center for the Performing Arts on February 21st.

To learn more and purchase tickets for upcoming performances, go online to CentralUtahBallet.com or CoveyCenter.org.

