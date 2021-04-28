How the Rose Clinic tightens skin with new technology

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Skin tightening has always been a missing link. Plastic Surgery clinics can nip and tuck but it has been harder to address laxity and crepey skin in the past. The Rose Clinic now offers two technologies to address this:

Surgical – RENUVION skin tightening

Delivering radio frequency energy and helium plasma, Renuvion safely heats to the optimal temperature for maximum tissue contraction and cools down in less than a second. The procedure yields a 40% tighter effect than liposuction alone. See how Renuvion works.

Non-surgical – MORPHEUS8

Morpheus8 by InMode is an innovative technology used for radiofrequency micro needling, one of the most effective skin rejuvenation techniques. Morpheus8 improves the results of traditional micro needling by introducing the added benefits of radiofrequency therapy. The procedure increases skin cell turnover, encourages collagen production, and reverses most skin concerns associated with age, sun damage, or injuries.

The Rose Clinic is offering 20% OFF a treatment or the package of 3 for the month of May if you mention this segment. Morpheus8 OFFER: 20% OFF Package of 3 sessions ($3,000) for the month of May if you mention this segment.

Visit The Rose Clinic for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.