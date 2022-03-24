(Good Things Utah) Life after school is what Dixie Technical College focuses on with its students. Located on top of Tech Ridge in Saint George, the school offers a look over the entire valley, as students attend a wide variety of programs offered at this campus. Students enrolled can gain valuable knowledge and experience in fields like medicine, web development, culinary arts, machining, and much more. “It’s all over the board, we kind of do it all, and we do it quickly and affordably,” states Jordan Rushton from Dixie Technical College.

Hands-on and engaged learning are at the core of every curriculum at Dixie Technical College. According to the school, it’s this practice that has successfully prepared new generations of workforce professionals for over 20 years now. “When a student goes out to work, it’s not a surprise. They’ve already been doing it. It’s how they’ve learned; they learn by doing,” says Rushton.

With the average program lasting less than 18 months, students can quickly gain the training and certifications they need, but without falling into the traditional student debt we’ve all grown accustomed to. Classes are always starting at Dixie Technical College, so there’s no better time than now to prepare for a better career in a new industry.

For more information or to schedule a campus tour, go to DixieTech.edu.

**This segment contains sponsored content