Sobriety can be a long and difficult journey, but with proper time and support, those dealing with addiction can make a lasting change in their life. For over 20 years, Renaissance Ranch has committed to providing world-class rehabilitation to men struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Their spiritual and faith-based support principles give residents the private care and service they need. Combined with an authentic 12-step approach, professionals at Renaissance Ranch support each person in their discovery of mind, emotions, and body to reach their fullest potential.

The program is owned and operated by individuals who have experienced the road to recovery first-hand. Their faith-based approach to recovery uses Gospel principles to help guide individuals through their journey as they relate to drug and alcohol addiction. During the program, individuals are encouraged to grow spiritually and even recognize the need to give over one’s self to a higher power (though that higher power can often be their own personal interpretation).

Dixon family, owners of Renaissance Ranch

Individual and dietary needs often determine the treatment plan chosen for each resident. Treatment plans include group, individual, and family-oriented systems of care, trauma-informed therapy, and aftercare. Their aftercare program is referred to as The Band of Brothers – a robust alumni network providing support throughout each resident’s sobriety. With long-term care in mind, The Band of Brothers holds a weekly dinner for their alumni, as well as monthly gatherings and online meetings.

Renaissance Ranch now has an app for added support in each individual’s journey to recovery. Clients can take advantage of tools that are engaging, fun, and add to the social culture of the program. More time spent tracking sobriety on the app means more opportunities to participate in program activities. This app will also be available as a white-label product for other treatment centers to improve interaction with anyone struggling with addiction to drugs or alcohol. You can download the app or learn more about the program at RenaissanceRanch.net.

*Sponsored Content