(Good Things Utah) The holiday travel season is just around the corner, and experts expect it to be a busy and expensive one, with airfares nearly 30% higher than last year. Today, T-Mobile spokesperson Steve Carlson shares a few ways he uses tech and T-Mobile to plan his travel.

T-Mobile and travel don’t seem like a typical combo. Let’s learn how technology and T-Mobile help you reach your travel destinations!

Steve is an avid traveler for both work and family vacations, today’s tech and T-Mobile’s travel benefits are lifesavers while I’m on the go. As a T-Mobile customer, you can book hotels and car rentals using the Priceline website and save up to 40%, and with free and flexible cancellations, it makes planning travel a breeze!

In June, T-Mobile announced its latest move, called Coverage Beyond, to expand coverage and keep customers connected wherever their travel destination is! With this program, eligible customers can take advantage of:

Free high-speed data in 215+ countries and destinations,

Free in-flight connectivity and streaming all flight long on the biggest U.S. Airlines like Delta, American, Alaska Airlines, and recently added, United Airlines.

T-Mobile Tuesdays App: Customers can get a year of AAA for those road trippers, $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas, and steep travel discounts such as 40% off select hotels and rental cars.

What T-Mobile Travel Benefit do you think you’d use the most?

Steve says he uses the free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming when he is away on work trip flights the most! Traveling with a busy work schedule can put you days behind in your email inbox. He says it’s convenient to be able to not miss a beat when traveling. Also, for his last family road trip out East to Massachusetts, his family felt so assured knowing they had a free AAA membership with 24/7 roadside assistance in case anything happened. Thankfully, they didn’t need to use it, but just in case, they were prepared!

Steve suggests the below items to always be prepared:

A portable charging bank

Back up headphones

All the right charging cords and adapters to make sure you stay charged in case anything pops up.

Possibly extra batteries for things like a wireless mouse.

For family vacations, it’s important and helpful to keep children entertained on a long road trip or a long flight and it helps to keep everyone happy. Make sure you keep portable charging banks, tablets, and headphones within reach.

T-Mobile has you covered for those long road trips, work trips, or everyday use. Learn more about Travel with T-Mobile by visiting their website.

*Sponsored Content