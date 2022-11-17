SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to studies that were done by nicerx.com, Utah residents are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues. The data shows that almost 30% of Utahns are suffering from some form of mental illness. What’s even more concerning is that many look past seeking any form of help, which can often make these issues much worse.

Zion Healing Center in Utah takes a more wholesome approach to mental health care with its patients, using state-of-the-art medical technology and rehabilitation practices to offer them top-quality relief.

The technology involved is a combination of Neurofeedback and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. Together, these two treatments complement each other by locating inactive areas of the brain and promoting regrowth.

Neurofeedback “Precise instruments measure physiological activity such as brainwaves, heart function, breathing, muscle activity, and skin temperature. These instruments rapidly and accurately feedback information to the user.” Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) “Non-invasive therapy that uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in people suffering from depression.”

Of the patients who have received these treatments, roughly 83% found noticeable and lasting relief from symptoms of depression, anxiety, and even addiction.

