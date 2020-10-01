How Swig is honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Swig got its start in 2010 in Saint George, Utah. Owner and Founder Nicole Tanner were brainstorming with her husband one night about possible business ideas. He suggested a drive-by drink shop, something they both agreed could be successful. They opened their first location across the street from Dixie State University in April of 2010. Swig has since expanded into multiple states and has quickly become thousands of people’s go-to place for drinks and sweets.

Nicole Tanner is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with cystosarcoma phyllodes when she was only 37-years old. The fast-growing cancer doesn’t respond to chemotherapy or radiation, meaning surgery was the only option for curing her. With five children at home and a loving husband, Nicole decided to fight against her cancer with vigor and hope, but she hit a massive roadblock – Nicole had no way to pay.

Without a way to pay for the procedure that would save her life, a financial aid program through a hospital in St George helped gather the money and cover her costs. Breast Cancer removal operations can cost between $10,000 and $15,000. During October, Swig plans to help 3-5 women in need by raising $50,000. Donations will go directly to women fighting breast cancer to pay for life-saving procedures. To donate go to Save the Cups now!

This story contains sponsored content.