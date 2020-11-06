How students can get help applying for college

Utah College Application Month is a statewide event that gives high school seniors in partner schools the opportunity to apply to college during the school day.

The goal is to provide every high school senior at partner schools the opportunity to complete at least one college or university application during the school day, with a particular focus on students who would be the first in their families to attend college, low-income students, or students who may not have otherwise considered applying. The purpose of this initiative is also to help high school seniors navigate the college admissions process. As part of Utah College Application Month, schools plan a FAFSA Completion Event to ensure students apply for financial aid as part of the admissions process.

This will be the eighth year running since Governor Herbert made the official declaration. It’s really all about encouraging students to apply for college. Since its inception, Utah College Application Month has grown from only eight schools in its first year to more than 165 schools in 35 different school districts across Utah. School involvement in the month is growing because there is strong evidence that a college degree significantly improves one’s employment prospects and earnings potential in later life.

Utah College Application Week teaches potential college students how to apply and motivates them to pursue higher education. Though Utah College Application Month has wrapped up, students and parents will have access to these college resources at their fingertips whenever they need them.

