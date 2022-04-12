(Good Things Utah) Intimacy is a very sensitive, and often times embarrassing issue to address. Whether it be with a partner or with a doctor, the insecurity associated with this can often times result in many males leaving them unaddressed.

While ED is often thought to be an issue seen in older stages of life, it can actually affect men of any age. Every year there are more than 3 million men who experience ED in the United States. Treatment options have traditionally included prescription medications, injections, and even surgery. Though, with advancements in technology, a new treatment option is now available called Acoustic Wave Therapy.

For years, Wasatch Medical Clinic in Utah has practiced this treatment with its patients. Combining radial shockwaves and focused shockwaves, Acoustic Wave Therapy helps their patients achieve lasting results while also being completely needle-free, surgery-free, and drug-free. It’s been shown to stimulate growth of new blood vessels, meaning increased blood flow and pleasure during intimacy.

With short treatments lasting only 25 minutes per session, patients can rest easy knowing these are simple visits with no recovery or downtime. The experience is completely private and confidential, with an initial assessment occurring performed the first visit.

**This segment contains sponsored content