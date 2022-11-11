SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Feeding our animal friends in need is more important now than ever before. And thanks to Intermountain Farmers Association — our trusted brand for agriculture since 1923 — many of these animals won’t go hungry this season.

They’re teaming up with Purina, Hill’s Science Diet, and Victor to donate pet food and livestock feed to local animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries. For every 10 bags sold, IFA donates 1 bag of food to a local animal shelter/rescue partner.

IFA mills produce feed for nearly any species from backyard chickens to large livestock and pets. They place a huge emphasis on product quality and nutrition to maximize health values.

Customers interested in helping the cause can pick up any 40-50 lb. bag of livestock feed to keep this charity rolling. Even better, add $1 or more to any in-store purchase as a donation to support the animals.

Between 2020 and 2021, their Food Drive has managed to donate over 220,000 lbs. of food to feed over 8,500 animals in need. This year, with some help from the community, they’re hoping to contribute even more to the cause.

For more details and to find your nearest IFA Country Store location, go online to IFACountryStores.com.

