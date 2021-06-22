How motivated students can earn their Associates degree in high school

Snow College is teaming up with SUCCESS Academy to provide motivated, focused, and diligent students the opportunity to engage in Early College experiences. Upon successful completion of the course sequence students have the opportunity to earn credit toward an Associates’ degree with an emphasis in Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics, and their high school diploma.

Students want degrees, not debt. Snow Online offers an affordable, fully accredited college education. Bring all of your life’s experiences with you, including past college coursework, prior work experience, military service (DD 214), industry certifications, boot camps, language skills, world travel, AP/ACT/SAT scores, and more. Simply demonstrate mastery in those areas and earn immediate college credit!

The program is online, self-directed education puts the learner in control of when learning happens. To learn more visit SUCCESS Academy or go to Snow College now.

This story contains sponsored content.