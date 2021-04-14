How many patients actually use their prescribed medication?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Beechtree Diagnostics is a 100% Utah-owned medical laboratory that specializes in helping three different demographics of patients.

Types of clinical situations in which clinical drug testing can be used includes pain management with opioid medications, office-based opioid treatment, behavioral health when prescribing medications, such as anti-depressant therapy, and other situations when risk for substance use is present.

Drug testing is used to monitor patients’ prescribed medications, as patients may under-report drug use to medical professionals, making some patients’ self-reports unreliable.

Beechtree Diagnostics are designed to present data in a way that decreased the confrontational side of drug testing. Their reports allow providers to ask questions about data and treat according to their patient’s responses.

Contact Beechtree Diagnostics to learn more.

