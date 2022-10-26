(Good Things Utah) Crawford and McBee joined Utah Specialty Dental Group (USDG) so they could focus on the patient experience and outcomes while also being a part of the largest group of Board-Certified Oral Surgeons in Utah. Altogether, they have over 45 years of combined experience in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

This experience includes advanced training in the field of oral surgery. Unlike general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons — like Crawford and McBee — receive at least four years of additional training, which makes them uniquely qualified in the most complex of cases.

Cutting-edge medical technology and specialized experience allow them to perform everything from wisdom teeth removal to sinus lifts, bone grafting, pathology, and corrective jaw surgeries. Dental implants are installed perfectly using computer-guided devices for surgery.

“Being part of the specialty group allows me more time and the ability to be that doctor for my patients,” remarks Dr. Gary L. Crawford on his part in USDG. “So, I don’t have to worry about a lot of other things, I can just worry about my patients…”

Crawford and McBee accept most dental insurances and have convenient payment plans available. Patients have 3 office locations to choose from:

Price 391 N 400 E, Price 435-637-9590 American Fork 1022 E 220 S, American Fork 801-756-0766 Provo 777 N 500 W, Provo 801-375-4707

Call Utah Specialty Dental Group to find a specialist near you at 385-489-5490 or to schedule an appointment, visit them online at try.utahspecialtydental.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content