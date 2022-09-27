(Good Things Utah) It’s a well-documented fact that mental health and physical health go hand-in-hand. In recent years, focusing on mental wellness has become more common, but the causes of our distress are still very much present. We’re all vulnerable to issues like stress, trauma, and even substance abuse — each usually solved with potent prescription medications.

Taking over 25 years of her experience as a psychiatrist, Susie Wiet, MD, first established Sovegna as a better, more comprehensive solution for patients. The clinic works with busy individuals who are struggling with their mental health. It offers effective, custom, and cutting-edge treatments that emphasize health and long-term recovery.

One of the more popular forms of treatment available at Sovegna is what’s called Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy — combining expert therapy with physician-directed ketamine treatments. Together, these have given tremendous relief to clients.

Before receiving Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy, the clinic thoroughly assesses to ensure it’s the most appropriate option.

From October 20 – December 1, experience 6 different therapies which focus on integrative wellness. Each Thursday from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm for 6 weeks, participants join a group that targets wellness in different forms.

Classes include art/creative therapy, nutrition, yoga, recovery, processing, and psychoeducation. The cost is $200 for the six-week program.

To learn more and schedule a visit, go online to Sovegna.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content