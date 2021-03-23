How Ken Garff is empowering women in the automotive industry

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The new Ken Garff WE Speakers Series is a program to further empower women in the workplace to become stronger, confident, growth-oriented, and be valuable leaders on their team. This is paramount to the future success at Garff. For this reason, they’ve launched the Women in Business Initiative. It is part of the Ken Garff culture to support, help, empower and educate women to thrive in the automotive world.

Ken Garff strives to foster a diverse and inclusive culture central to personal and professional growth. They believe it’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the diversity of all kinds so their employees’ unique perspectives and skills can contribute to making the Garff team strong and well-rounded as a whole. Companywide in Utah, California, Texas, Iowa, and Michigan, Ken Garff is fortunate to have 20% of their team members be women.

Bi-monthly, Ken Garff will gather for a Speaker Series to learn from successful women representing a variety of industries. Committee Members include Chair Kathi Garff with women representing diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, internal communications, and a female leader from each of the five states Ken Garff operates in.

Ken Garff wants to educate women on necessary skills to navigate various career paths by showcasing the multitude of opportunities that are available, provide inspiration to help women thrive, and identify needs specific to women in the automotive industry.

This story contains sponsored content.