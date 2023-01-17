SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — In the spirit of giving back to the community, Ken Garff Automotive Group employees have recently worked to improve daily life for clients and staff at Turn Community Services.

As part of their generosity, volunteer employees gave two rooms a makeover at Turn Community Services — the sensory room and the game room. This involves cleaning, redecorating, and filling up these rooms with various new games and activities for clients to enjoy, in addition to fun Christmas activities.

These latest efforts play into their ongoing “We ‘Hear’ For You” mission, where Ken Garff listens to customers, but also the community, to put their needs first and make a difference.

If you know of another way that they can strengthen the community with service, or would like to find more information, go online to KenGarff.com/Hear-For-You.

