How Ken Garff Automotive Group help Utah whether the coronavirus pandemic

When COVID hit a year ago, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Garff Auto was built on a heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so they planned 42 days of giving back to those in the communities they serve.

Ken Garff Automotive Group started last May when 21 of the Ken Garff dealerships and nearly 1700 employees throughout Utah wanted to make a difference by helping local community members by buying from local businesses during the pandemic and helping other organizations or people who were hit hard by the pandemic in the state.

Because Ken Garff Auto was built on the strength of community service, this is a very natural step for them. What better way during a pandemic to say We’re Hear For You than to find specific needs of individuals and organizations and then to give it to them for free to help them out? Ken Garff Auto recognizes some small businesses may have to lay off employees or close, ending jobs or businesses permanently, but if they can help with specific goods or services, they hope that helps everyone.

Since last year, we’ve been able to provide items such as supplies for refugees in Utah County where they bought supplies and filled 160 Blessing Bins to help them adjust to life in Utah. So far, Ken Garff also provided groceries for seniors, lunches for hospital staff, free tanks of gas for random commuters, flowers for teachers, and free passes to open entertainment venues like Hogle Zoo and much more.

This project has been so incredible that they’ve gone beyond the original 42 days of giving. They’ve helped the Navajo Nation with goods and supplies and been able to surprise a single mom at Christmas who has breast and ovarian cancer. Along with giving Sub for Santa gifts, they were able to fix her car and put on all new tires. That was her need, and they were fortunate to be there to help.

Go to Ken Garff We’re Hear For You and provide information to let us know. Their team will then go through the process of identifying who they can help next.

This story contains sponsored content.