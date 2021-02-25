How jewelry is helping survivors of human trafficking

Downeast believes jewelry is a key component of every woman’s style. It helps make you feel beautiful and confident but also empowered to make a positive change. Behind each piece in their jewelry collection is an opportunity to get involved in the community and make a difference—a difference in the lives of trafficking survivors. The Jewelry for a Cause Collection can make a difference in the life of a survivor of human trafficking.

Did you know that in North and South America, 80% of survivors are female and approximately one-third are children? Downeast and the Malouf Foundation are looking to help these survivors. One dollar of every jewelry purchase goes into the creation of aftercare centers throughout the country. This gives young survivors full access to all-encompassing healing programs and resources. These resources include medical care, therapy, education, and life skills training, legal assistance, and faith support groups.

If trafficking survivors don’t receive the opportunity to heal, 80 percent of children and adult survivors will be re-victimized. In 2019, the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline saw a 19 percent increase in survivors contacting them for help. Downeast makes quality their top priority. Each piece of jewelry at Downeast is made from high-quality materials for a look that is both classic and timeless. With the purchase of one of our pieces, you will provide a survivor with a pathway to new beginnings.

The Jewelry For a Cause Collection is a labor of love for Kacie. Each piece has been hand-designed and sourced. The inspiration behind the collection is simple designs that are plated with 14k finishes. The price range is between $12 – $20.

Visit any Downeast location, pick a piece from our new jewelry collection and help provide a journey of healing to a survivor of human trafficking. Please get involved in their Style Movement.

This story contains sponsored content.