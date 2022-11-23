SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Giving back isn’t cheesy! And giving back to your community is its own gift, but if you must take a gift in return, might it be for a pizza or two?

The United States Marine Corps Reserve, Papa Murphy’s, ABC4 Utah, Utah’s CW 30, and MeTV invite you to support Toys for Tots this year. Here’s how:

When you come into any location to donate an unwrapped toy, Papa Murphy’s will give you a card for future visits that includes free items, discounts on pizzas, and more! Consider this a win-win for all!

Representing Papa Murphy’s in the Good Things Utah studio is Jared McDougal. He brought in a Papa Murphy’s Chicken Garlic pizza along with their pre-packaged cookie dough! These are just two items that you can receive when donating a toy and receiving a value card.

This year Papa Murphy’s is hoping for toy donations for children ages 0-14, but even more for ages 10-14. For boys, they’re looking for items such as skateboards or wireless headphones. Then, for the girls, they are asking for donations like makeup kits or curling irons.

Papa Murphy’s gets involved every year as a group of local owners who enjoy giving back, seeing all the toys come in for children, and bringing that feeling into the stores.

Jared McDougal says, “Customers are always so happy to come in and drop toys off.” He even says that customers look forward to the event and ask when it will start, sometimes as soon as October!

The Utah Toys for Tots program has been in place for 40 years, while ABC4 Utah has been the official television sponsor for over 20 of those years!

To learn more about how you can donate, visit the Toys for Tots website at https://toysfortots.org/default.aspx. You can also make your donations by December 18th at a Papa Murphy’s location near you or the ABC4/CW30 studios at 2175 W 1700 S. in Salt Lake City.

*This segment contains sponsored content.