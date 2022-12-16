SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The Healthcare field is full of opportunities, and one specifically is in nursing. Johnathan Tanner from Nightingale College joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about how they are addressing the nursing shortage.

Prior to the pandemic, Nightingale College was in the works of figuring out how to expand their program into every state. They started to shift into a distance education platform in order to increase access and opportunity to those who want to go to nursing school.

Johnathan says, “The demand is high, so it created great opportunity to underserved and underrepresented populations. Especially in communities that just need more nurses.”

Nursing school is a tough program and with the access and availability that Nightingale College provides, this allows students to achieve their goal. Within the courses that future nurses would be enrolled in, there is Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality to help students throughout their semesters.

In order for Nurses to be able to learn to their full potential, they need hands on experience to help them succeed. During 2020, future nurses were unable to practice in simulation labs due to the COVID-19 virus. Nightingale College had begun exploring ways to bring virtual simulation to students with Oculus goggles.

If you’re looking to get a job in a specific area of nursing, head on over to www.nightingale.edu or check out their social medias on Instagram at @nightingale_college, Facebook at @NightingaleCollegeNursing, and YouTube at Nightingale College.

*This segment contains sponsored content