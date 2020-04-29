How has the Utah housing market been impacted by COVID-19?

Dave Robison, President of the Utah Association of Realtors joined Good Things Utah to talk about the impact of COVID-19 on the housing market. Home sales were up about 2% in March. However, they began to feel the impact of the pandemic starting around mid-March, and home sales from mid-March to mid-April were down slightly. Thousands of homes were still sold during that time despite the significant disruptions to our daily lives.

Realtors are able to keep the market going because we’re using virtual home-showing technology and have added safety precautions when people visit homes. People have been visiting houses from the comfort of their home using 360-degree online tours, FaceTime chats, and virtual open houses. In fact, one in four Realtors reports that they’ve had a client go under contract without physically seeing the property.

If you’re worried about the uncertainties because of COVID-19, your Realtor will help you navigate through any issues. Realtors have many tools, including special COVID-19 paperwork, that will help you navigate through any unexpected problems and delays. Realtors are experts at helping buyers and sellers navigate the market.

To learn more or get more information on buying or selling a home visit My Realtor Story now.

