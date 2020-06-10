How has the COVID-19 Pandemic affected Real Estate sales in Utah?

Today on Good Things Utah, George Morris, CEO and Sam Bell, President of The Everest Group spoke to Surae Chinn about the current state of the real estate market in Utah.

The current real estate market in Utah remains strong even with the coronavirus pandemic. Historic low-interest rates are good news for buyers and the median sales price continues to rise which is good news for sellers. Now, more than ever, you need a great real estate professional to guide you through the sales process.

Data from the Wasatch Front MLS revealed that, based on 94% of Utah, median sales prices are up for sellers and interest rates are low for buyers. Home showing activity is on an upward trajectory as well which is a strong predictor of what sales will be coming in 1-2 months. Lastly, the inventory of homes for sale is at a 14-year low which means houses will sell quickly and often have multiple offers. Good professional representation is extremely important in these market conditions.

Agents of CENTURY 21 Everest can share with you the safety precautions they have in place to show homes in light of the current climate. Even during a pandemic, life events such as marriage, divorce, births and deaths and changes in employment continue. All of these have an impact on a family’s need for housing. Also, events like a quarantine, make you more aware of your space and how it works or doesn’t work for your family or living situation.

If you are curious about what your home is worth, please reach out to CENTURY 21 Everest. If you are in the market to buy or sell real estate, they would love to represent your best interests through the process.

To learn more visit CENTURY 21 Everest now.

This story contains sponsored content.