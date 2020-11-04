How has prenatal care changed in the time of COVID?

Jeanette Carpenter, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, who practices at Timpanogos Regional Hospital joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about how prenatal care has changed in the time of COVID-19.

While much is still being learned about COVID-19, the health and safety of their pregnant patients is and has always been a top priority. Every birth is unique and they continue to provide a safe environment for the most important moments in a mother’s life. As a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist, Jeanette cares for fetal development and consults with mothers/OBs on high-risk pregnancies.

During COVID-19, low-risk pregnancies are now being done via telemedicine appointments. High-risk pregnancies still come in to be seen in-person with all the precautions. Timpanogos Regional Hospital is limiting in-person visits because pregnant women are just as likely to get COVID-19. There is a very small risk of ending up in the ICU compared with non-COVID patients, but transmission to baby pre-labor is super rare. Either way, they are some things pregnant women can do to protect themselves and their unborn babies.

Take the same measures of which we all are aware: distance, mask, wash hands. Leading up to your delivery day, be extra vigilant, and get the flu shot, especially this year. Also never shy away from getting tested for COVID-19. In the case of COVID-19 positive mother, unless a case is severe, the baby is always kept with the mother. Moms just have to be super vigilant after birth.

LINK: Prenatal Care at Timpanogos Regional Hospital

This story contains sponsored content.