(Good Things Utah) In 2021, the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey looked at the increase in mental health issues during the first year of the pandemic.

Moderate-to-severe anxiety was 37.3%, up from 6.1% in 2019 – 6x higher over 2 years.

Moderate-to-severe depression was 30.2% – four times higher than before the pandemic.

Because we were unable to spend time with those closest to us due to COVID, it became even more difficult to connect or get help from those we rely on most.

Connection with others is grounding and vital for survival. Healthy, honest, and genuine relationships form a safety net that fortifies against relapse AND enhances our experiences in life.

By learning how to trust others, we also learn to trust ourselves, which often deepens trust spiritually. Therapy groups with Sovegna based in Salt Lake City emphasize the essential skills for forming and maintaining genuine connections.

Groups also aim to promote group support and emotional accountability, along with compassion for one’s self and others. There is not a “one size fits all” type of therapy; that’s why Sovegna offers an integrated and multidisciplinary care approach to healing.

Mindfulness is the undercurrent of the brand; believing this is an essential tool for sustained recovery. Sovegna offers confidential/discreet outpatient treatment for busy professionals and they also offer hours to work within the busy professional’s schedule.

To learn more, go online to www.sovegna.com or call them at (385) 429-9808.

Follow them on Facebook at @Sovegna or on Instagram at @SovegnaWorks.

THERAPY WITH SOVEGNA From September 8 through October 13, you can experience 6 different therapies which focus on integrative wellness. Each Thursday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM for 6 weeks. Some of the classes include art/creative therapy, nutrition, yoga, recovery, processing, and psychoeducation. The cost is $200 for the six-week program. For more details, click here.

**This segment contains sponsored content