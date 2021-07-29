How Givley has modernized food philanthropy through crowdfunding

(GTU) – Givley is a pandemic-born company with a powerful software platform that allows those in need to shop online for food from participating grocery stores with some help from “the crowd.” When someone in need makes a selection the crowdfunding platform kicks in.

People want to help provide groceries and other basic necessities for people in their communities but haven’t known where to go previously. Givley empowers donors to purchase those grocery carts for families they would like to help.

There are over 54 million people in the U.S. and over 820 million people worldwide who will go hungry tonight. Things we take for granted, like going out to dinner with your family, or simply buying an ice cream cone are things that some kids will never experience. Not to mention, more than ever before families are having to choose between paying their utilities bills or buying food.

Givley is putting the problem and solution directly in the hands of those in need and those who want to help, which makes the donating experience more personal. It’s really easy to create a grocery cart with Givley. It takes only three simple steps.

Make your shopping cart requests

Through their revolutionary platform, households in need select a participating grocer and add items to a shopping cart. They then request to get their cart funded.

Donors fund the cart

Donors can view each request on our website and choose to fund specific shopping carts or donate to the General Cart Fund to pay the grocer for the items.

Food ready for pickup

When a cart has received full funding, households will receive a notification, via Givley, that their groceries are available for pickup or delivery from their grocer.

This awesome crowdfunding platform provides an immediate solution to help millions of food-insecure households meet a basic need. Visit Givley now and see how it works and get involved.

This story contains sponsored content.