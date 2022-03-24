(Good Things Utah) Depression can take many forms and doesn’t always appear obvious at first. Treatment options usually include medications, therapy, and self-care. Yet when those solutions don’t work or when they produce adverse reactions, what other options are out there for treatment?

TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) is a non-invasive therapy using short magnetic pulses to stimulate the areas of the brain that control mood. Utilizing electrodes, the treatment can record and amplify brainwaves; controlling auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback, which allows learning to take place. Overall the pulses have a lasting effect on the brain’s neurotransmitter levels, helping those suffering from depression achieve long-term results.

Zion Healing Center specializes in NeuroStar Advanced Therapy (TMS) and customizes treatment based on each individual’s needs. During treatment, patients are awake and can return to normal activities right away. Using cutting-edge technology in combination with tailored therapy, patients notice the effects to be lasting and beneficial for their depression.

To learn more about treatment with Zion Healing Center or to schedule a visit, go to ZionHealing.com.

