How doTERRA is addressing suicide and depression in Utah

Suicide is a big issue in Utah. It is the leading cause of death among kids 10-17. The need for suicide prevention resources has continued to grow while the level of services hasn’t and doTERRA has decided to step up to the challenge and be part of a solution. doTERRA was one of the first corporations to implement a suicide prevention program in Utah and the first company that implemented the hope squad to address suicide prevention in the state.

dōTERRA, as a health and wellness company, is committed to raising awareness of solutions that can help people deal with the stress of everyday life in a way that is more healthy and productive.

Some of these solutions are making sure you get adequate sleep, exercising and being active, and eating a nutritious diet. These are clinically proven methods for combating depression to help prevent suicide. When you make these core aspects of your daily life and the lives of your children, you will see improved mental health as a benefit. Treating those who are at risk is equally important too.

If you know is experiencing severe depression or knows someone who is, know that you are not alone. Try to be more conscientious about looking for warning signs of suicide and depression in the people in your family and friend group. Reach out to your physician, a parent, or a trusted friend. Talk to someone. There is help available.

