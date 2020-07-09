How doTERRA can help you manage stress and digestion

Krista Numbers from dōTERRA® Essential Oils joined Good Things Utah to talk about the benefits of two essential oils. You can use both ginger and fennel essential oils in a variety of ways. dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market, and based here in Salt Lake.

Ginger:

Ways you can use it:

During a long car ride, diffuse or place a drop of ginger in the palm of your hand and inhale.

Apply over the lower abdomen for a soothing massage.

Use Ginger essential oil in your favorite sweet and savory dishes.

Unique benefits:

Internal use may help support healthy digestion.

Known as internal use of digestive aid to help ease occasional indigestion and nausea.

The soothing and calming aroma.

Fennel:

Ways you can use it:

Fennel has many benefits of using it internally, so using it in cooking is a great way to make sure you’re getting your fennel.

Add a drop of Fennel oil in water or tea when craving sweets.

Add one to two drops of Fennel oil in a veggie capsule to promote digestion.

Unique benefits:

Promotes healthy digestion when consumed.

The aroma can be both calming and invigorating.

May help promote healthy metabolic function and circulation when taken internally.

May be used internally to promote healthy digestion, while exuding a unique licorice aroma and flavor.

dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over five million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. Plus dōTERRA’s non-profit organization, Healing Hands Foundation®, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking.

To learn more about dōTERRA’s sourcing and philanthropic initiatives designed to support global anti-trafficking efforts, visit the Healing Hands Foundation.

Learn more about dōTERRA or follow the brand on social media @doterra.

This story contains sponsored content.