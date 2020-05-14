How doTERRA can help with seasonal allergies

We all love spring flowers, but for many of us, this means an increase in pollen and allergy-related symptoms. Dr. Brannick Riggs, Medical Director of Prime Meridian Healthcare joined Good Things Utah to share some ways you can manage your symptoms during this time of year:

If you want a natural way to reduce your symptoms of seasonal pollens is to use essential oils, which can be very effective for a variety of needs. For seasonal issues, Dr.Riggs likes doTERRA’s blend called Breathe, which is used as a respiratory blend. The combination of Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Lemon, Cardamom, and other essential oils, Breathe maintains feelings of clear airways and easy breathing while minimizing the effects of seasonal threats.

Essential oils are most effective when they are pure and potent. However, in order to obtain these qualities in an essential oil, many careful steps must be taken.

To ensure quality and effective oils, doTERRA works hard to take the proper steps to grow, distill, and assess the oils before they are given to individuals to use. doTERRA finds where to grow and harvests the plants in their optimal environments, which contributes greatly to the essential oil’s potency.

When using essential oils, Dr. Briggs recommends using only pure essential oils. Diffusing is one of the simplest ways to use essential oils. In the spring, when the pollen count is high, he also likes to diffuse lemon, lavender, and peppermint oils to manage seasonal symptoms.

You can apply a few drops to the palms of your hands and inhale directly, or rub on your chest or the bottom of feet.

doTERRA Breathe, peppermint, eucalyptus can also help maintain feelings of clear airways and easy breathing by rubbing on your chest when exercising when you feel like you have a tight throat, or are experiencing difficulty breathing easy.

This story contains sponsored content.