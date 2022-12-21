SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Donating plasma is more crucial than you may realize. The proteins within plasma provide the foundation for some of the world’s most important medicines that are designed to save the lives of those who need them.

Since 1909, a leading name in the industry with plasma centers across the world, Grifols holds the highest standard of donation procedures and manufacturing.

The brand has over 400 donation centers to date, giving donors more locations to visit and patients more chances to receive top-quality medicines. Its network of centers includes Biomat USA Plasma Center, Talecris Plasma Resources, and IBBI.

What are some of the rare and chronic diseases their life-saving plasma medicines treat? These can be used in emergencies, as well as with bleeding disorders, respiratory conditions, and immunodeficiencies.

Because donating plasma is different from whole blood donations, those who’d like to give can do so up to two times in a seven-day period.

Even better, donations are also compensated by Grifols with each visit. That means with a quick and easy donation; lives can be saved, and holiday budgets will be helped at the same time.

With visitors welcomed daily, the whole experience is laid back and designed to make donors as comfortable as possible. “Most of my employees become really good friends with donors,” remarks Queston Armijo with Grifols. “It is a very chill place to come and donate plasma.”

To learn more and find a donation center nearest you, go online to GrifolsPlasma.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content