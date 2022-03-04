(Good Things Utah) Body pain can change every aspect of our lives. For those dealing with chronic pain, daily life can feel excruciating and exhausting. This is why being mindful of our health is vital for preventing serious health conditions that may arise. One serious condition commonly faced by adults is neuropathy – a degenerative disease that affects the nerves; more commonly in the legs, feet, arms, and hands. Neuropathy symptoms are normally described as a feeling of tingling, burning, numbness, or even decreased balance in the affected areas.

While the condition is often chronic or lifelong, there are treatment options available today that can dramatically improve it. The Neuropathy Reversal Process, practiced at Life Health Medical Center, is a non-invasive treatment aiming to help heal any nerve damage and reduce symptoms for patients involved. “We are having a lot of success right now with treating neuropathy and reversing the symptoms – also teaching patients how to maintain it long-term,” states Dr. Matt Wood, D.C. Clinic Director with Life Health Medical. Treatments will traditionally last between 5 to 15 weeks and work without the use of any medication. During this time, the Neuropathy Reversal Process operates in three ways:

Instills proper circulation Proper nutrition restores vital nutrients. Improves coordination and balance through exercise.

For more information or to schedule a visit with Life Health Medical Center, go to LifeHealthMedicalCenter.com.

